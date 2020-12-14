Sei Investments Co. Has $46.70 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,109 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $46,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,017 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $242,656,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3,822.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 742,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,608,000 after acquiring an additional 723,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after acquiring an additional 420,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $344.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.18. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.52.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

