Sei Investments Co. Has $39.89 Million Stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,999 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.46% of GCI Liberty worth $39,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the first quarter valued at $3,492,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in GCI Liberty by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in GCI Liberty by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLIBA shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on GCI Liberty from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $6,891,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty stock opened at $93.61 on Monday. GCI Liberty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $95.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.48. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $7.98. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 161.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GCI Liberty, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

