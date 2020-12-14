Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,311 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.51% of LiveRamp worth $51,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $1,239,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $13,436,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $1,082,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 68.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $2,589,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP opened at $70.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.60. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $80.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,511,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $44,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,407.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,503 shares of company stock worth $11,743,526. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

