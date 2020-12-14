Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of Welltower worth $61,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 614.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Welltower by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

WELL opened at $64.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

