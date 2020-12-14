Sei Investments Co. Acquires 485,904 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,286,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,904 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.63% of Americold Realty Trust worth $45,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 206,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $2,904,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 375.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 47,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

In other news, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

