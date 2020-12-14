Sei Investments Co. Acquires 4,360 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Booking worth $40,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,089.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,937.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,781.43. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,170.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $45.54 EPS. Booking’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Truist increased their price objective on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,864.31.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

