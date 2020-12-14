Sei Investments Co. Acquires 277,650 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 726,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.95% of HealthEquity worth $37,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 79.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $64.63 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

