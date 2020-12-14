Sei Investments Co. Acquires 228,114 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,114 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $43,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

