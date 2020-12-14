Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -115.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,275,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,785,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 688,377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 321,790 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,271,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,887,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,233,000 after purchasing an additional 215,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.