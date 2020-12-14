Scry.info Hits Market Capitalization of $806,904.94 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $806,904.94 and approximately $24,024.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.86 or 0.00418585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.68 or 0.02786908 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

