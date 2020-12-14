Scotiabank Raises Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to $3.00

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Roots from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.70.

Shares of Roots stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Roots has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

