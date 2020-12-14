Scotiabank Raises Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to $3.00

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Roots from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.70.

Shares of Roots stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Roots has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

