Scotiabank Boosts Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Price Target to $0.20

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $0.15 to $0.20 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Nevada Copper stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

