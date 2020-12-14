Scotiabank Boosts Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Price Target to $0.20

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $0.15 to $0.20 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Shares of Nevada Copper stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.29.
Nevada Copper Company Profile
