Scotiabank Boosts Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$13.00

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a C$11.25 target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.41.

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) stock opened at C$11.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. Mullen Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.85 and a one year high of C$11.61.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 64.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.40 per share, with a total value of C$287,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$432,400.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

