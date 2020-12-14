Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Salzgitter’s FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.50.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

