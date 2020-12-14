Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Receives €14.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.93 ($17.56).

SZG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

SZG opened at €18.27 ($21.49) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.72. Salzgitter AG has a 12-month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 12-month high of €20.72 ($24.38). The firm has a market cap of $987.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

