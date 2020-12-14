Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Given a €15.80 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SZG. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.93 ($17.56).

ETR:SZG opened at €18.27 ($21.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45. Salzgitter AG has a 1 year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 1 year high of €20.72 ($24.38). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €15.12 and a 200-day moving average of €13.72.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

