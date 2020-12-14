salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 32.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,183 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after purchasing an additional 386,087 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $223.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $1,252,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,766,871.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,861 shares of company stock worth $107,539,312. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

