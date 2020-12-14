salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.11.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $1,427,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $1,252,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,766,871.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 429,861 shares of company stock valued at $107,539,312. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $222.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.02. The stock has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.