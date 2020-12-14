Ryder System (NYSE:R) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

NYSE R opened at $62.69 on Monday. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 158.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ryder System by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ryder System by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

