Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $6.39 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.44.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 23.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

