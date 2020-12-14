Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$2.00

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.59.

Shares of TSE:ROOT opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. Roots Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.32.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

