Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$2.00

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.59.

Shares of TSE:ROOT opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. Roots Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.32.

About Roots Co. (ROOT.TO)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

