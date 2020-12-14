Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target to $175.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.36.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $120.98 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.88.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

