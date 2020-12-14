Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 395 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 388 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 365 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 385 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 389.23.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

