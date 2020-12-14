Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) a €24.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €24.10 ($28.35) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.99 ($27.04).

Shares of CS opened at €19.66 ($23.13) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.19. AXA SA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

