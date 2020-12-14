Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) PT Raised to C$2.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$2.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, September 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.76 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.59.

Get Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) alerts:

Shares of ROOT opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. Roots Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.62 and a twelve month high of C$2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.32.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.