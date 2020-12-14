Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Scotiabank

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.76 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.59.

Shares of TSE:ROOT opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. Roots Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$2.52.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

