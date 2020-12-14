Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Scotiabank

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.76 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.59.

Shares of TSE:ROOT opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. Roots Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$2.52.

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

