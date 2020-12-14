RNC Capital Management LLC Takes $461,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

