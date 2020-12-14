RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 758 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,127,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,627 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $113,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.04.

Shares of AMAT opened at $88.91 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $90.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.