RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 481 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Aflac by 1,156.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,660,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,431 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Aflac by 122.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,842,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aflac by 72.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,356 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Aflac by 39.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 1,015.9% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $231,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,653. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

