RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of The Southern by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 28,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,525,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,116,000 after buying an additional 60,110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of The Southern by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 9,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of The Southern by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

SO opened at $60.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,930 shares of company stock worth $2,492,565 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

