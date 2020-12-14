RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $1,944,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $245.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.57 and a 200 day moving average of $222.13. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $248.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

