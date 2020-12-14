RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $303.15 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $308.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.36.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

