RNC Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aflac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 15.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 12.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Aflac by 33.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $54.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,653. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

