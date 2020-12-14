RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Allstate by 174.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $171,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,033 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in The Allstate by 410.9% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 964,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 42.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,257,000 after buying an additional 804,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $104.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.