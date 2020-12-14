RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,426,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

