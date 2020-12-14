RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 554 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 79,736 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,423,421 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,277,000 after purchasing an additional 209,933 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 16,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 46,664 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,788,138 shares of company stock valued at $557,550,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $147.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.45. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.