RNC Capital Management LLC Invests $644,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $617.28 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $654.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $485.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,588.52, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,630,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,084 shares of company stock worth $95,886,486 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.34.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

