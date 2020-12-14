RNC Capital Management LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $65.92 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34.

