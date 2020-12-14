RNC Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,127,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,976 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.04.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $88.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.11. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

