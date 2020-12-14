RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,915 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $103.86 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

