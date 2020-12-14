RNC Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 58.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 58,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.9% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $143.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

