RNC Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.34.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total value of $520,187.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,188,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total transaction of $1,872,448.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,084 shares of company stock worth $95,886,486 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $617.28 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $654.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $485.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,588.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

