RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 946 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 95.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,249,000 after buying an additional 19,705,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,217,000 after acquiring an additional 122,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $338.80 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $340.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.