RNC Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,788,138 shares of company stock worth $557,550,401. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $147.70 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $417.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

