RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,582,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $115.44 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

