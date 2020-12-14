RMG Acquisition (NYSE:RMG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition (NYSE:RMG) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMG opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46. RMG Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

Get RMG Acquisition alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 117,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,271,991.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 711,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,767,426.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RMG Acquisition by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in RMG Acquisition by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 215,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RMG Acquisition

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.