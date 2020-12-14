RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of RMI stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

