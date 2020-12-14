RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $22.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23.

