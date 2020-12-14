RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

OPP stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Patrick W. Galley acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $46,159.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,693.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

