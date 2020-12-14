Reviewing Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) and Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX)

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) and Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ranger Energy Services and Superior Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranger Energy Services 0 2 1 0 2.33 Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ranger Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.46%. Given Ranger Energy Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ranger Energy Services is more favorable than Superior Energy Services.

Risk and Volatility

Ranger Energy Services has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and Superior Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranger Energy Services -1.45% -2.45% -1.72% Superior Energy Services -22.22% -565.78% -4.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and Superior Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranger Energy Services $336.90 million 0.18 $1.80 million $0.25 15.80 Superior Energy Services $1.43 billion 0.00 -$255.72 million N/A N/A

Ranger Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superior Energy Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Ranger Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Ranger Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ranger Energy Services beats Superior Energy Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operate through the following segments: High Specification Rigs; Completion and Other Services; and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment provides service rigs and complementary equipment and services. The Completion and Other Services segment consists of wireline and snubbing lines of business. The Processing Solutions segment is involved in rental, installation, commissioning, start-up, operation and maintenance of mechanical refrigeration units, natural gas liquid (NGL) stabilizer units, NGL storage units, and related equipment. The company was founded in February 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, pressure control, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

